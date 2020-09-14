The Ensign College of Public Health together with its partners, Engage Now Africa and Health 2 Go on Saturday, September 5, 2020, presented an innovative handwashing station to the Asogli State Council as a symbol of their commitment to working with community stakeholders within the area to support the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The gesture was also in support of this year’s Asogli Yam Festival celebration.

Some other items donated included hand sanitizers and some facemasks produced by beneficiaries of the adult literacy programme of Engage Now Africa, a not-for-profit organisation.

The handwashing device has two washbasins and an automatic detergent dispenser. The device is child-friendly.

The Medical Director and also faculty member at the Ensign College, Dr Edward Kofi Sutherland, noted that this initiative was part of a COVID-19 Behavioural Change project to help drive up public adherence to the safety protocols.

“We understand that behavioural change is one of the crucial elements in preventing the spread of the virus,” he said, noting that the project team is working with community stakeholders in three regions of Ghana towards this end.

Madam Cecilia Amankwah, Country Director of Engage Now Africa also used the opportunity to give insight into the efforts of the adult literacy programme capacity building efforts within the communities in the Volta Region.

Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Asogli and President of the National House of Chiefs, warmly received the team and expressed appreciation over the great interest the team has shown in helping curb the pandemic.