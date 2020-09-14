The School Junction-Nanakrom road is expected to undergo a major rehabilitation, the Director of Urban Roads, Alhaji Abbas Aworlu has said.

Commuters and road users have consistently expressed worry over the poor state of that stretch, which they say has resulted in unbearable traffic.

Mr. Aworlu told Citi Breakfast Show host Bernard Avle that a contractor has been assigned to fix the road.

“We shall continue works on the Nanakrom-School Junction road. We all agree that we have challenges there. A contractor has been assigned to go and improve certain portions of the road. We are doing a complete rehabilitation,” he said.

In 2018, residents of Nanakrom in the Adentan Municipality protested over deaths in the area caused by flooding due to the poor nature of a bridge on the stretch.

“The rains made the road unmotorable. As a result, two persons drowned. Barely a week after that incident, another person was found under the bridge. This is why we decided to block the road,” a resident said.

Mr. Aworlu explained that the road is currently in a bad state due to construction on waterways.

“Somebody develops his property by the roadside. He builds the whole property on the road so now, even roadside drains to take water from the properties have been covered and this creates problems for us.”

He said the rehabilitation will ensure that buildings on these waterways are destroyed.

“We have seen some encroachment on the watercourse, and we are liaising with the relevant authorities, in this case, the municipal assemblies, to see how we can enforce the building regulations and get them off,” Mr. Aworlu said.

Construction work to expand the School junction-Adjirangano road in Accra started in 2018 after consistent on-air campaigns by Bernard Koku Avle and his crew on the Citi Breakfast Show.