The Sekondi High Court today, September 7, 2020, adjourned the case involving the accused murderers of the kidnapped Takoradi girls due to COVID-19 infections at the Western Regional office of Legal Aid.

The court was expected to sit today to continue hearing witnesses’ accounts but had to adjourn to October 5, 2020, as one of the two defence counsel from Legal Aid, Mark Bosia, representing John Orji had gone into quarantine following a case of COVID-19 infection in his office.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Richard Adjei-Frimpong, who apologised to the court for the delay in bringing the news of adjournment to parties in the case said he received the information about the infections on Monday morning but had to insist on official letter from the Legal Aid before he could adjourn sitting.

“This morning I got information from the Legal Aid that somebody had tested COVID-19 positive at their office and therefore staff had to quarantine themselves. Since the Legal Aid has given us the Counsel to represent A2 in the person of lawyer Mark Bosia, I asked that they write officially which they have done. So, ladies and gentlemen, we have to adjourn the case. In fact, we had a programme to continue to take witness statements from today, Monday, September 7th through to Wednesday 9th September 2020.”

The Sekondi High Court has begun trial for the two accused Nigerians; Samuel Udoetuk Wills and John Orji, who have been charged with Conspiracy for murder and murder of the Takoradi kidnapped girls.

Presided over by Justice Richard Adjei-Frimpong, the court has already heard six out of the 31 lined up witnesses account in previous sittings but will resume sitting on 5th October 2020.