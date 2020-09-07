The United Nations office in Ghana has distanced itself from an award scheme set up by one Kwame Owusu Fordjour.

The awards, known as the Blueprint Global Challenge Awards, were handed out to several high profile personalities in Ghana.

Recipients of the awards were made to believe that it was linked to the UN and the Kofi Annan Foundation.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, musician Michael Owusu Addo, known in showbiz as Sarkodie, deputy Health Minister, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye among other personalities, were scammed by Kwame Fodjour.

UN Ghana in a statement urged the public to be vigilant and also to access credible information by visiting the relevant UN agency’s website or the UN Ghana website (https://ghana.un.org/en).

“The UN in Ghana wishes to state categorically that the UN has no affiliation with the ‘Blueprint Global Challenge Awards’, nor with the organizers,” the statement added.

Below is the statement from UN Ghana: