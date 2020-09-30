The Kaneshie District Court has discharged three of the four suspects initially brought before it in connection with the murder of law professor, Yaw Benneh.

The three; 41-year old gardener, Isaac Botchway, 32-year-old Christian Pobee who was a cleaner at the deceased’s Adgiriganor residence, and 52-year-old Adams Mensa Mansur who was a gardener.

Presiding Judge, Elleanor Kakra Barnes-Botchway, ruled that the charge of murder did not implicate the three after the prosecution substituted the charge sheet naming two new suspects.

Lawyer for the discharged accused persons, Robert Sumaa appreciating the decision of the prosecution and the court, assured that his clients stand “ever ready to be witnesses in the matter to assist the prosecutor and the court for justice to be done.”

Meanwhile, the prosecutor, Inspector Ebenezer Teye-Okuffo in his substituted charge sheet dated 30th September 2020, accused James Nana Wamba and Opambuor Agya Badu Nkansah in the murder of the law professor.

He told the court that Mr. Wamba was first arrested on the 13th of September and confessed to the crime in the course of interrogation and mentioned Mr. Nkansah and two others as his accomplices.

The two other accomplices are however said to be on the run.

The court has thus issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the two unnamed accomplices.

The court has also set 14th October 2020 for all to reappear in court.