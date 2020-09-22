The Okada Riders Association of Ghana (ORAG) has declared its support for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

Addressing a press conference today at New Abirem, the Deputy National Coordinator of the Association, Akwaku Nathaniel Katei said members will go all out to lead the campaign to vote for John Mahama in the December 7 elections.

“If the government sincerely believes that the best way to resolve this issue is by unleashing MTTD on us, then we want to challenge them to do so. We want to make it clear that commercial motor riders find hope in NDC’s manifesto and we will do anything within our means to ensure that he [Mahama] wins the December 2020 elections.”

The promise to legalize Okada has been largely discussed within the media space, with a number of people describing it as a false promise.

Some have criticized him over the idea, saying that it is populist and would cause more harm than good.

However, members of the NDC have defended it, citing the job creation prospects of the operations.

The Bureau of Public Safety, for instance, demanded details of how the commercial use of motorcycles would be regulated.