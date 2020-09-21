The flagbearer of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GPCC), Dr. Henry Herbert Lartey, says his party is ready to abide by directives put in place by the Electoral Commission for the conduct of the 2020 polls.

According to him, his party is also prepared to pay the GHS100,000 filing fee for presidential aspirants announced by the Commission.

“If the EC comes up with a policy we have to abide by it. If they say we should pay GHS100,000 [as filing fee], we will pay it. They have been generous to a point when it comes to parliamentarians. Was it not GHS10,000 filing fee they charged the last time, and they have not increased that fee? So, if they say we should pay GHS100,000 we will pay it,” he said.

Dr. Henry Lartey said this in an interview with the media after he was acclaimed as the flagbearer of the GCPP over the weekend.

GCPP on September 19, 2020, held its 6th National Delegates Congress in Accra to elect its flagbearer and executives to steer the affairs of the party.

At the congress, Dr. Henry Lartey was acclaimed as the flagbearer of the party.

Dr. Lartey further told the media that his party will capitalise on its domestication policy to win votes in the upcoming polls.

“Our message has to go straight to the grassroots, so strong, so that we can get as much as we feel we should get because the philosophy of the late Dan Lartey is what is going to save Ghana. So, once it gets to those at the grassroots, and they think through it, they will vote for us,” he said.

General Secretary for GCPP, Ato Dadzie also told the media that if voted into power, his party would ensure that factories are constructed in every constituency in the country.

Background

The Electoral Commission opened nominations for the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections last week.

The Commission announced GHS100,000 as filing fees for presidential candidates; a 100% increment from the GHS50,000 fee charged in 2016.

It also announced a GHS10,000 filing fee for parliamentary candidates.

Several persons have rebuked the EC over the amount, describing it as too high