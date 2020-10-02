Data from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) indicates some 13,282 persons in 150 communities in the Central Gonja and North Gonja districts in the Savannah Region were affected by recent floods in the region.

According to NADMO, the victims lost a total of 10,948 acres of farmlands.

3,082 persons were also displaced, according to NADMO.

The report indicates that, although some of the displaced persons are living with family members and friends, most of them are living in three camps set up by the NADMO.

Nearly a thousand people are currently being housed at the Wasipe Senior High school in Daboya, a school expected to reopen next week.

Stakeholders within the region believe that the persons displaced in Central Gonja are probably living the worst conditions as they are living in makeshift tents in nearby communities.

At Samkpakura in the Central Gonja District, over a hundred people from Kpageso community have been living in tents for the past two weeks.

Charity Kobina and Benedicta Sanahe who live at the camp at Samkpakura told Citi News that all their belongings and homes have been submerged.

“All our properties, our farms, and homes have been destroyed. We have no relatives in this area to go to that’s why we are here.”

“We need items and food to survive because all our things have been destroyed, but what we really need are home at higher grounds to live. All these are happening to us because we live closer to the water,” a victim told Citi News.

Mohammed Tohir, the Savannah Regional Coordinator of NADMO told Citi News that the organization is partnering with other organisations to extend support to the affected victims.

He said, “we have just concluded a joint field evaluation with World Food Programme, UNICEF, Care International, and the Red Cross and are hopeful they will come on board soon to support.”

Recent floods and the opening of the Bagre Dam in Burkina Faso adversely affected a number of communities in northern Ghana.