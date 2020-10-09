Absa Bank Ghana has partnered with the Ghana Girl Guides Association (GGGA) to empower young women on how to make sound financial decisions.

The GGGA “Be Inspired” weekly sessions, a platform to engage members of the Association, was designed to support members with relevant insights on developmental and economic issues in these extra-ordinary times.

Commenting on the partnership, Mrs. Priscilla Yeboah, Head of Citizenship at Absa Bank Ghana, said the bank is highly committed to supporting and empowering Ghanaians through its Force For Good programmes, to bring their possibilities to life.

“This partnership gives us a platform to stand in solidarity with young women during these challenging times and to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to be financially sound,” said Mrs. Priscilla Yeboah.

On her part, the Chief Commissioner of GGGA, Mrs. Zakiya Abdul Wahab said “We are very much grateful to Absa Bank for this unique partnership with the Ghana Girl Guides Association in the month of September and October for sessions on financial literacy. There is no doubt that this is a very important area for discussions especially amongst girls and young women and all our expectations have been met if not exceeded.”

“Our sessions with Absa Bank have really been thought-provoking as our girls and young women have come to realize that your level of financial literacy affects your quality of life significantly. They also understood what is needed to achieve a lifestyle that is financially balanced, sustainable, ethical, and responsible as well as adoring retirement and many more,” Mrs. Zakiya Abdul Wahab added.

The Ghana Girl Guides Association is the largest female-only voluntary organization in the country.

The group seeks to help young ladies to develop their potentials to be responsible citizens.

Through experiential learning, Ghana Girl Guides’ activities are geared towards progressive self-development, leadership, and active citizenship.