A police officer has been detained after he says his gun discharged killing a security guard on duty at the Aqua Safari Resort.

He reported himself to police right after the incident which occurred on October 21 saying the discharge was accidental.

According to a police communique, the officer, Lance Corporal Philip Addo of the Akropong Divisional Police Command was also on night patrol duty at the resort.

He reported that at the main gate of the resort, he noticed the guard, 30-year-old Stephen Adu asleep close by.

Philip Addo disclosed further that in his attempt to wake the security guard up, his AK 47 service rifle with discharged accidentally fatally wounding the security guard.

The security guard was rushed to Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital at Mampong-Akuapim but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police visited the scene of the crime at the resort and three empty shells were recovered.

The body of Stephen Adu, aged 30, was inspected at Tetteh Quarshie Memorial where gunshot wounds were seen on his neck and back left shoulder.

The body was to be sent to the Police Hospital in Accra for autopsy.

Meanwhile, Philip Addo, who is being treated as a suspect, is in police custody.