350 youth from communities in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region have graduated from a skills training programme spearheaded by Chief Executive of the Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly, Alhaji Alidu Seidu.

The beneficiaries were taken through Biofil digester toilet and Biogas technology skills training for three weeks five days.

The training was to equip the youth with skills to be able to construct a passive decentralized wastewater treatment system that uses aerobic decomposition and macro-organisms to break down waste.

The technology is a modified way to treat waste from existing septic tanks or treat sludge from other toilet systems.

The training was done by a Non-Governmental organization, Serve Humanity Foundation Ghana and spearheaded by the Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly through its MCE.

Executive Director for the Serve Humanity Foundation Ghana, Belco Osman said the training has become important at a time government of Ghana is making efforts to improve the country’s sanitation.

According to him, Biogas Technology has come to stay and it remains the preferred technology in waste treatment.

He indicated that the beneficiaries during the training exhibited a high level of seriousness and commitment, as well as a can-do spirit.

Youth Unemployment

The intervention by the Asokore Mampong MCE became important following the rising youth unemployment among the youth within the Asokore Mampong Municipality.

The MCE, Alhaji Alidu Seidu said the initiative was part of a pledge he made to address unemployment among the youth within his catchment area.

The indicated that when the youth are given jobs to do, they are able to take care of themselves and their immediate families. He added that will eschew all forms of vices that have the tendency to affect society since the devil will always find work for the idle hands.

“When I had the vision to establish a Vocational and Technical Training Center, I realized that there was a lot of need in that area from the youth. So I engaged the services of Serve Humanity Africa and I took it upon myself to make sure that all of these youth numbering about 350 are given that training. As you heard them there, most of them, before they had their certificates, there have secured a lot of contracts everywhere,” he explained.

Alhaji Seidu who expressed satisfaction about the successful graduation of the youth from the programme said providing the beneficiaries with skills training supersedes all the developmental projects done under his term in office as the MCE.

At a ceremony to present certificates to the beneficiaries, he urged them to take advantage of the programme and be honest with the client who will engage them.

The beneficiaries commended the intervention by the MCE and said the training is beginning to impact their lives positively.