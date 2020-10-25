The Executive Secretary to the Vice President, Mr. Augustine Blay embarked on a three day retail campaigning at the Bia West Constituency.

As part of this campaign, he visited 22 communities in Asanteman and Adwofua Electoral Areas in the Bia West Constituency.

He interacted with a range of groups and individuals.

Key among the people he met were settlers who are stationed within the community.

He took his time to drum home the achievements of the President and explained the NPP’s 2020 manifesto to them.

He also appealed to the people to change their voting pattern by voting for H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the parliamentary candidate, Bernard Blay.

Mr. Blay will continue his campaign by joining the Western North Youth wing for a walk on Sunday, 25th October, after which he shall return to the Bia West Constituency to continue his community outreach programmes to engage voters in the designated areas.

The turnout has been great and the people genuinely expressed their deep appreciation for his down to earth approach and his delivery and style is making a big difference in the area.