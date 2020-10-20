The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, has urged critics of her administration to cease attacking the Commission unnecessarily.

Describing them as naysayers, madam Mensa said the Commission is receptive to constructive criticism, but must not be discredited, as it has demonstrated transparency in its work.

According to Jean Mensa, her administration has been very transparent and open to Ghanaians in all its activities.

Madam Mensa thus said the attacks must stop.

She made these comments yesterday, October 19, 2020, when she announced the qualified aspirants for the 2020 presidential polls.

“We use this platform to call on all political parties and stakeholders who have genuine concerns with the processes outlined to raise them in the full glare of the public. Once we as a Commission are informed about the weaknesses and gaps in the processes outlined, we will take immediate steps to address these gaps to close and seal the gaps and report same to the public in an open, transparent and accountable manner. But until then, we entreat the naysayers to cease their onslaught of trying to discredit a commission that has been open and transparent and accountable to the people that it serves, the good people of this country.”

“If for nothing at all, the current Commission has opened up all its processes to the public and removed the cloak of secrecy that shrouded our activities and operations in the past. We have laid bare our processes for all to see.”

The EC has come under a barrage of criticism from mainly the opposition National Democratic Congress and its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama on its handling of the electoral processes.

I’ve no confidence in current EC leadership

John Mahama recently said he has lost confidence in the EC to conduct a credible election.

Though he admits that the country’s election management body has been a model organization within Africa, he argued that the current Commission as constituted cannot be trusted to rise to the occasion when the need arises.

Mr. Mahama who spoke in an interview with Woezor TV also questioned the competence of the Commissioners of the electoral management body and accused them of deliberately re-assigning persons who can deliver on the job because they worked with the former Chairperson of the EC.

“We know they are new, so they might not be as competent because they have the buck office and technical people who buck stop you and so they must rely on those people to show them what to do. But those three commissioners have a mind of their own and doing things the way they want. I hear that a lot of people who are very capable and technically competent but because they served under Charlotte Osei’s administration, they have been transferred to the districts, so they don’t have much competence in the headquarters as they should have especially with experienced hands.”

