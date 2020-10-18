Tertiary schools in the country will resume normal school activities in January 2021.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in a national address on Sunday, October 18, 2020, said the academic year will begin for new and continuing students.

“SHS 2 and JHS 2 students are back in school, as are some students in tertiary institutions and colleges. Indeed, the academic year for new and continuing University students will commence from January 2021.”

Schools had been closed since March 15, 2020, as part of the government’s measures to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Educational institutions were subsequently reopened in phases for final year students to complete their academic as well as continuing students to complete the academic year.