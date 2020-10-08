The Founder and Executive Director of Hope for Future Generations (HFFG), Mrs. Cecilia Lodonu-Senoo, has been honoured with an award for her unwavering passion for upholding the rights and well-being of the vulnerable, especially women and children in Ghana.

Mrs. Cecilia Senoo was presented with an honorary award at the maiden Humanitarian Awards Ghana (HAG), an event held at Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra on 3rd October, 2020.

Speaking at the event on the theme “Celebrating Change Makers,” the special Guest of Honour, Francisca Duncan Williams said the Humanitarian Awards Ghana seeks to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the nation’s (Ghana) extraordinary individuals and groups who are positively impacting the lives of people, nature and society.

“We believe that in putting the spotlight on these humanitarian efforts, it will not only celebrate them but help build a strong platform for them by giving voice and opportunities to the next generation of industry pacesetters while building a positive attitude,” said the event organizers.

Commenting on the award, Mrs. Cecilia Senoo dedicated the award to the hundreds of beneficiaries, donor partners and national stakeholders, HFFG Staff and volunteers who have worked with the organization since its inception in 2001.

Other change-makers honoured at the event were Professor Kofi Agyekum of the School of Performing Arts (SPA) University of Ghana, and renowned broadcaster, Oheneyere Gifty Anti of GDA Media.

Hope for Future Generations is a national community based, non-governmental, not-for-profit organization that has over the past 19 years, been at the forefront of various community interventions aimed at realizing a nation free of discrimination where women, children and young people have equal opportunities to develop their full potential.

Since 2001, HFFG under the leadership of Mrs. Cecilia Senoo has positively impacted the lives of over 3,000,000 women, children and young people including those living with disabilities and HIV across the 16 Regions of Ghana through various interventions like: Primary Health Care, governance and institutional effectiveness, Water, Hygiene and Sanitation, economic empowerment and sustainable livelihoods.

Since 2016, HFFG has reached over 22,000 young people including those living with HIV, with comprehensive SRHR information at the community level to ensure that they fully enjoy their Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights and stand up against harmful practices like child marriage, rape, Gender based violence and other cultural norms that affect young people and women.

Through the WAPCAS/Global Fund NFM II project, HFFG has mobilized 350 young persons living with HIV across Ghana, and is empowering them to adhere to their treatment, voice out their concerns and advocate to be included in the decision-making process at all levels. Members of the group have also been empowered with entrepreneurial skills to enable them generate income for their up keep.

In the Western Region of Ghana, HFFG as one of the local implementing NGOs on the Golden Line Programme has supported four hundred and nine (409) women in 8 programme communities to benefit from soft loans at an interest rate of 10% through Village Savings & Loans Associations (VSLAs). As a result of the Golden Line Programme, some women have started new businesses like provision/grocery shops, local chop bars, drinking spots, pastries, soap and beads making among others while others have improved on their old businesses.

Mrs. Senoo is skilled in national and international advocacy, gender programming and has over 25 years expertise in NGO management, Social and Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC) strategies and interventions, psychosocial counselling, HIV and AIDS programming, Competency-Based Trainings, Participatory Learning for Action with strong advocacy skills, project development and implementation.

She was the first woman to Chair the Country Coordinating Mechanism (CCM) of the Global Fund. In this capacity, Mrs. Senoo led the HIV, Malaria and TB response in Ghana with the support of the CCM Secretariat and members. She still plays key roles in the CCM and in the response in the 3 disease areas (HIV, Tuberculosis and Malaria)Mrs. Senoo is a Board member of the National Population Council and also a Technical Advisor of Society for Women and AIDS in Africa (SWAA).

HFFG is the current convener of Goal 5 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) CSO sub-platform, coordinating the collective action of NGOs promoting gender equality together, with the National Development Planning Commission to achieve the SDG 2030 Goal 5 target.

She is a member of Global Fund Advocacy Network (GFAN) Africa and a focal person for WACI Health in Ghana.