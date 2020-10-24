Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey will be ordered to testify over alleged censorship of a controversial New York Post article.

The article revealed emails and photographs that the New York Post claimed were copied from the laptop of Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

Twitter said the story had violated its “hacked materials” policy, but later changed its stance.

Facebook had limited its spread in the news feed while it was fact-checked.

The move prompted accusations of censorship and pro-Biden bias from Republican lawmakers.

Now, 12 Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee have voted to compel the two chief executives to testify about their handling of the matter.

Ten democrats sat out the session in protest over an earlier vote on Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination.

Mr Dorsey and Mr Zuckerberg are already due to appear before the Senate Commerce Committee next week, alongside Google chief executive Sundar Pichai, to give evidence over claims of anti-conservative bias.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, tweeted that “big tech CEOs are drunk on power and must be held accountable”.

“We will get answers for the American people,” he wrote.

No date for a hearing has been set.