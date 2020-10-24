The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Agona West, Paul Ofori Amoah has been charged with aiding and abetting political party vigilantes in connection with an alleged plot to murder the incumbent Member of Parliament for the constituency, Cynthia Morrison.

According to a charge sheet sighted by Citi News, Mr. Amoah is said to have recruited four persons “to engage in vigilantism at Agona West constituency and hatched a plan to murder Cynthia Mamle Morrison.”

Mrs. Morrison had made a formal complaint to the police about four men who were arrested at a hotel in Agona Swedru saying they had plotted to kill her.

The four were cautioned on preparation to commit murder and carrying offensive weapons.

They have been identified as Saddick Abubakar, Gordon Kunya, Isaac Addea and Dauda Fatua.

The Central Regional Police Command subsequently invited Mr Amoah in connection with the alleged plot.

Police said he admitted to issuing two bank cheques that were found by police at the hotel the suspects were arrested at.

The cheques were worth GHS 5,000.

Six other persons were later arrested by the Swedru Divisional Police Command in connection with another plot to kill Cynthia Morrison.

They have been identified as John Toko, Emmanuel Mensah, Elvis Kwabena Poku, Kwabena Poku, Wahab Saeed and Kweku Amponsah.

Intelligence gathered revealed that the suspects were tailing the MP on the Agona Otsenkorang road.

The MP, who doubles as the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection was on a campaign tour from that town and its adjoining villages when the suspects allegedly made an attempt on her life.