The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, has called for an end to the use of insults and unsavoury language in Ghana’s politics.

According to her, such actions do nothing for the image of the country’s budding democracy.

Speaking at a meeting with women in Accra, the Vice Presidential Hopeful urged Ghanaians to contribute to a violent-free election.

“We need to turn the face of our politics into developmental issues. We need to turn it away from insults, filthy language, and unproductive and unhelpful things. We need to redefine politics in the country. Things must change and the time is now.”

Naana Jane and I will not engage in politics of insults – Mahama pledges

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama says he together with his running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang will not engage in politics of insults ahead of the 2020 elections.

According to him, the team is not perturbed by the numerous attacks and insults hurled at him and his running mate from other political parties.

Speaking at a ceremony to introduce the running mate of the party to the leadership of the Christian Council, John Mahama said name-calling will not be part of his campaign.