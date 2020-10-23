Black Mask Publishers, in collaboration with Goldfields Limited, has launched Leadership and Discipline (from Battlespace to Boardroom), a book written by Major (Rtd) Dr. Ebenezer Kwakye Agyemang.

Speaking to Citi News, during the book’s unveiling at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) in Accra, the retired officer of the Ghana Armed Forces who currently serves as a member of the security management team at Goldfields Ghana (Damang Mine), reiterated the essence of discipline in leadership and how it affects national development.

He said the book idea was born seven years ago after he left the military and joined the corporate world where he had the opportunity to experience the merger and variations from both fields.

Dr. Kwakye Agyemang urged current leaders to strive to understand the younger “millennial” generation, to enable them to factor innovation as well as training and mentoring to nurture them to become responsible leaders in the future.

The Dean of the School of Social Sciences, University of Ghana, Prof. George Owusu, in his review of the book, commended the author for successfully blending theoretical knowledge and practical experience from his personal life and career to explain positive military discipline which is relevant in all spheres of life.

Prof. Owusu said the Author’s decision to include a summary of all chapters as well as presentation of figures on diagrams makes the content easier to read and understand.

About the book

Leadership and Discipline (from Battlespace to Boardroom), traces the central role of discipline in the moulding of leaders and attempts to bring to the fore the merger between military and civil leadership decisions and choices.

The 9 chapter, 320 page book walks the reader from the military battlespace to the boardroom on a tightrope in leadership and discipline.

The author suggests training review, mentorship and the elimination of toxic and demotivating leadership behaviours for ultimate improvement to benefit society.