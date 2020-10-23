The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has urged the government to consult the necessary stakeholders within the education sector if it really wants to pass the Public Universities Bill.

The comments come on the back of the announcement of the suspension of the Bill.

Speaking to Citi News, the President of the University of Ghana chapter of the UTAG, Samuel Nkumbaan said they welcome the news of the suspension but said they wish the Bill was not tabled in the first place.

He added that he hoped that this period will allow the government to consider withdrawing the Bill.

“It came as welcome news. Despite that, our expectation was that it will be withdrawn by the government entirely. We are hoping that the suspension will provide room for the government to engage the relevant stakeholders on the way forward.”

Dr. Nkumbaans argued although their ultimate aim is to have it suspended, the government must engagement widely to improve the Bill if it insists on getting it passed.

“We will be happy if it doesn’t come at all, but if it has to, then, of course, all stakeholders must input to ensure that it is not a disadvantage to tertiary education as we currently find in the position of this current draft.”

About the Public Universities Bill

According to the framers of the Public Universities Bill, it seeks to harmonize the finances, administration, and governance structure of public universities.

The Bill, when passed, will give the government power to appoint the majority of members of the University Council.

The Council then has the power to appoint and fire public university officials.

The Bill also gives the President the power to dissolve the University Council which will now have the power to appoint a chancellor.

It also gives effect to the University Council to control the finances of the university and determine the allocation of funds.

In addition, there is a proposal to rename four public universities after various personalities.