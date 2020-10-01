Ghana’s Manchester United Supporter’s club (GhanaMUSC), on Saturday, 26th September 2020 donated some assorted items worth GHS10,000 to Nectar Foundation Orphanage at Krobo Odumase in the Eastern Region.

Items presented include, cooking oil, bags of rice, tissues, carbolic soaps, disinfectants, toothpaste, tin tomatoes, bags of sugar and gari, hand wipes, keysoap and sanitary pads.

The rest are insecticide spray, washing powder, chest freezer, liquid soap, T-roll, cloth mask, milk, toothbrush and spaghetti.

Speaking at a short but colourful presentation ceremony, chairman of the club, Mr Samuel Anim Addo expressed the group’s delight for the support and added that the Manchester Foundation will in the coming days further assist the orphanage with a sum of 500 GBP to help carter for its activities and other expenses.

According to him, as a support club of a great club like Manchester United which has over the years topped the list of significant football assets without dispute, it was imperative that it extends its helping hand to the needy in the society.

He disclosed that the club is ready to support the development of any child from the foundation who has the talent of playing football.

He said that has been one of the core mandates of the Ghana Supporters club and Manchester foundation.

“GhanaMUSC and MU Foundation will be ready to support the development of any child of the foundation who has a football talent”, he added.

On his part, Director of Nectar Foundation, Rev. Fred Anyasor-Nartey commended the GhanaMUSC for its kind gesture and also selecting the orphanage among others for the support.

He again appealed to the group for more of such support.

He also used the opportunity to call on other associations, individuals and groups to emulate the kind gesture by coming to the aid of the orphans.

Mother of the home, Madam Fredrica Akuffo who took delivery of the items expressed her profound gratitude to the club for the support and promised to use the items for their rightful purposes.

About Nectar Foundation

The Nectar Foundation is a non-governmental organization (NGO) initiated and founded in 2002 by Reverend Minister of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Felix A. Anyasor (late).

The mission of the foundation is to provide food, shelter, health needs and education to the vulnerable and children orphaned by HIV/AIDS.

The foundation is currently supporting over 20 children between the ages of 8 and 21.

Nectar employs three full-time staff to take care of the orphans.