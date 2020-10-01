Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) within the Amasaman constituency have sued the Electoral Commission (EC), to stop it from offering or accepting nomination forms from the party’s parliamentary candidate, Akwasi Afrifa Mensah.

According to the executives, Afrifa Mensah’s election was done at a time when there was an injunction served on the party by a disgruntled aspirant, Rockson Adu Boahene.

The party executives in a writ filed by their lawyer, Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo want the court to stop Akwasi Afrifa Mensah from holding himself out as the party’s parliamentary candidate for the constituency until a determination is made on the earlier suit.

“A declaration barring the said Akwasi Afrifa Mensah from holding himself out as the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate for the Amasaman Constituency until the final determination of Suit No. HR/0041/20.”

Other reliefs sought by the party executives are;

“An order of interlocutory injunction restraining the Defendants from allowing the said Akwasi Afrifa Mensah purporting to be the New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate for the Amasaman constituency from picking and filing nomination forms to contest the 2020 parliamentary elections in the Amasaman constituency in the manner to be prescribed by the Defendants.”

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the Defendants from allowing the said Akwasi Afrifa Mensah purporting to be the New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate for the Amasaman constituency from picking and filling nomination forms to contest the 2020 parliamentary elections in the Amasaman constituency.”

The NPP executives said should the EC proceed to allow Mr. Afrifa to pick nomination forms to contest in the parliamentary elections, the outcome of the pending suit will be useless.