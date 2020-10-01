Some Ghanaian celebrities attended the Kempinski Hotel in Accra yesterday for a masterclass themed ‘Black Stories Matter: Forging Collaborations for the Development of Ghana’s Creative Industry.’

The masterclass was organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, in collaboration with the Creative Arts Council, Beyond the Return Secretariat and the Bridge Zone Africa.

Some of the celebrities present were Pauline Oduro, Kuami Eugene, Keche and Dada KD and actors Martha Ankomah, Salinko, Gloria Sarfo, Majid Michel, Roselyn Ngissah, Bill Asamoah and Pascaline Edwards.

Others were James Gardiner, Jackie Appiah, Timothy Bentum, Elikem The Tailor, Fred Kyei Mensah, Abrantie the fashion designer, among others.

The panel included Professor Eleanor Earl, a film lecturer at the Hampton University, Chris Roland, Vasall Benford, Lamann Rucker, Baron Davis, Etu Evans, Shelby Stone, Asante Bradford, RJ Bucaria and Philonese West.

The event was moderated by TV host, Ivy Prosper.

See photos of the event below: