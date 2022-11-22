Tyona Dodson, 41, has been arrested by the Police in Columbus, Ohio after she shot dead 22-year-old Britney Boateng, a Ghanaian musician based in the US, on the city’s east side early Friday, November 18.

Officers were called to the 400 block of South Weyant Avenue, just north of East Main Street, around 1 a.m.

Police found Britney Boateng with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at 1:12 a.m.

Boateng’s death is the 126th homicide in the city of Columbus this year.

During the preliminary investigation, detectives learned that there was an argument between Dodson and Boateng prior to the shooting.