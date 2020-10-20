“Whether it’s hiking alone or walking down a street after dark — sometimes you want to know someone’s got your back,” Google said of the feature when it launched in December 2016.

Before sending a location request, the app would show approved contacts if the user had moved location recently, and whether the phone was online or not.

The request could go the other way, too – a user could share their location with a contact as they began walking home late at night, for example.

Those who already have the Trusted Contact app downloaded can continue using it until 1 December, when it will be switched off.

While similar, the Maps feature works differently, with requests and controls buried in a sub-menu, and the default time for location sharing is one hour every time it is activated.