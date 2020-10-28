Government has announced the construction of a Fish Landing Site at Ekumfi in the Central Region in honour of the late President Evans Atta Mills.

Speaking at the Nation Building Updates briefing held in Accra, the Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, said the project seeks to address the challenges associated with fishing activities at Ekumfi.

“I use this opportunity to announce to the people of Ekumfi that we will be building a land site that I am going to build a landing site in the region. Work on this project will start soon.”

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia had earlier given the indication that the government will soon build ten fish landing sites along the coastal areas of Ghana for the benefit of fishing communities.

The government has explained that the development of the fishing landing site is aimed at improving artisanal fishing and creating a hygienic environment for the processing and handling of fish.

The ten communities that are expected to benefit are:

Teshie – Greater Accra Region

Axim – Western Region

Dixcove – Western Region

Elmina – Central Region

Winneba – Central Region

Mumford – Central Region

Senya- Bereku – Central Region

Fetteh-Gomah – Central Region

Moree – Central Region

Keta-Volta Region

The Minister indicated that the completion of these projects will increase export volumes, and directly increase the country’s foreign exchange earnings.

This project, if successfully implemented will be a fulfilment of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) promise to construct ten landing sites in various fishing communities along the country’s coast.

The party indicated at the time that the plan is part of its major vision to transform Ghana’s fishing industry.