The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Cape Coast South constituency, George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan has said the incumbency advantage the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is enjoying will not guarantee its victory in the upcoming general elections.

“John Mahama is the one the people have chosen, and the one the NDC wanted,” Mr. Ricketts-Hagan, who is seeking re-election as MP for Cape Coast said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.

The interview was to seek the view of Mr. Ricketts-Hagan, who was former Deputy Minister for Finance and Economic Planning, Trade and Industry, and Minister for the Central Region under the NDC administration, on the chances of the NDC winning both the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Mr. Rickett-Hagan was sure that the NDC would win the elections, because of its people-centred development programs.

“At the end of the day, the election is decided by the people if it’s free and fair. Yes, they have incumbency advantage, but Ghana’s politics is maturing, and that incumbency advantage in politics does not actually guarantee you a win.”

“We had an incumbent advantage in 2016, but we lost the election. So, incumbent advantage, good as it may be, may not necessarily save you. What will save you is what you have done for the people,” he added.

The Cape Coast South MP, who is seeking re-election at the next general polls accused the Akufo-Addo led NPP government of doing little in industry development and job creation.

He said the NPP government is instead rebranding programs initiated by the NDC government.

Recalling that he was instrumental as MP and former Deputy Minister in the construction of Cape Coast Stadium, the rebuilding of the Kotokoraba Market, and asphalting of major roads in Cape Coast Township, Mr. Ricketts-Hagan urged the people to retain him and vote the NDC back into power to continue from where they left off.