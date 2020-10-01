Justice Amos Wuntah Wuni of the High Court (Land Court Division 12) has varied his order on Kennedy Agyapong’s doctor’s appearance in court today, Thursday, October 1, 2020.

The medical doctor, Ken Addo of the Holy Trinity Medical Center/SPA and Health Farm, was ordered at the last adjourned date to appear in court today to speak to a medical excuse duty form granted to Kennedy Agyapong.

The lawmaker was diagnosed with post-COVID-19 complications and marked unfit to appear in Court for his contempt.

But Justice Wuni in his order for variation of order to appear to court says “upon sober reflection on the return date, it is hereby ordered that the said court’s order, (with a return date of 1st October 2020) be and is hereby varied”.

Dr. Ken Addo has thus been ordered to appear in “court on Tuesday, the 6th day of October 2020, at 10:00 am to speak to the medical excuse duty form”.

Lawyers for Kennedy Agyapong, however, told Citi News that Dr. Ken Addo was in court today, and ready to speak to the issues until Justice Wuni’s variation order came.