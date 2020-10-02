The Ghana Police Service has through a court order, stopped a group of lawyers from picketing at the headquarters of the Electoral Commission (EC).

The group of 35 lawyers said they intended to picket today [Friday] over what they say are issues of fairness and credibility affecting the December 2020 general elections.

The police, however, went to court to stop today’s intended action.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, a spokesperson for the group of 35 lawyers, Victor Kojogah Adawudu said the police claimed: “because of the secessionist activities in the Volta Region, they are handicapped because they have sent their men [to the Volta Region].”

The police also said there was a restriction on gatherings and that the EC premises was a security zone, according to the lawyer.

But he downplayed the police service’s reasons for securing the injunction.

“There have been a lot of public gatherings whilst in the COVID-19 pandemic, and we have seen it since April 2020. We have seen a lot so it is untenable,” Mr Adawudu argued.

“There is nowhere in the law or anywhere that the Electoral Commission has been designated as a security zone so the reasons they were given are untenable,” he added.

Mr. Adawudu said the lawyers are now waiting for the expiration of the 10-day injunction on their planned action.

“It [the injunction] is only a short reprieve. After 10 days, they should put it on notice and inform us and serve us. If they don’t that means we can go ahead with our demonstration.”