Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyeram Alhassan has begun processes to curb perennial flooding which affects residents of Westlands and its environs.

The MP whose desire is to end the perpetual floods, deployed personnel from the hydrological services department to visit areas mostly affected by downpour and also assess the drainage systems within such areas.

Head of drainage engineering Seth Kudzordzi who led a team of about 10 men to assess the situation observed that measures have been taken in the past to “desilt or dredge the drains but such efforts have not been successful”.

After a detailed assessment of the situation, he concluded that “the culvert is too small to carry the flood discharges, which overtops the roads and causes the floods”.

Mr. Kudzordzi explained that the detailed surveying is aimed at redesigning a new culvert to bring an end to floods in the area.

He indicated that “once it’s replaced with a culvert of adequate size there won’t be any flooding again”.

The drainage construction according to Mr. Kudzordzi is expected to be completed within 2 months after the contract has been awarded.



The MP, Madam Lydia Seyeram Alhassan charged personnel from the hydrological services department to treat the project as an emergency to help relieve residents of their plight.

Speaking to the media, she rejected claims that the timing of the construction of the drain was for electoral benefit.

“I have been MP for just two years. This is not the first project I am undertaking. I have constructed roads and other bridges so one can say I’m doing this for votes. They can’t say that”.

She further pointed out that “it’s a natural disaster, and we have to find a solution to it. It is a must-do project and that’s why I am doing it and not of electoral benefits”.