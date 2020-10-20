An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced one Emmanuel Bortey, aged 28, to 15 years imprisonment in hard labour for robbing his victim and infringing multiple knife wounds on him in the process.

Emmanuel Bortey was arrested by the police after a complaint of the incident was lodged at the Nungua Police station on October 6, 20.

The convict and one another, currently on the run, attacked and left deep knife wounds on the victim’s stomach, left hand and shoulders in an attempt to rob him of his Infinix Note S mobile phone at Nungua, Ravico.

Through police investigations, the suspect, Emmanuel Bortey was arrested on October 8, 2020, at Nungua Maame.

The police subsequently arraigned him before Circuit Court 11, presided over by Her Worship, Mrs. Priscilla Mireku, where he pleaded guilty to the charges of robbery and causing harm, hence the sentence.

The police are on a manhunt for his accomplice who is currently on the run.