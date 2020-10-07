The Electoral Commission (EC) has explained that copies of the final new voters register should be ready by November 11, 2020.

The EC is hoping that copies of the register would be made available to all political parties and candidates by that time.

The Director of Elections at the EC, Dr Serebour Quaicoe said this in a radio interview with Accra based Joy FM monitored by Graphic Online on Tuesday evening [October 6, 2020].

Last week, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for instance raised concerns that the final register was not ready, yet aspirants have been asked to file their nomination forms this week – October 5 to October 9, 2020.

What happens if someone assumed to be a registered voter endorses an aspirant’s nomination forms and it turns out that the said person does not have his name in the final gazetted register, the General Secretary of the NDC, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia for instance questioned in a radio interview.

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has also urged the EC to ensure that the final register is given out to all parties ahead of time.

Reacting in the radio interview, Dr Serebour Quaicoe said the EC plans to give the register out to the parties one month to the elections.

“We could have even given them out earlier but because we should finish with the transfers and special voters’ compilation before we can give the register out,” he said.