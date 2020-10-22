The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged the government to release seed funds to the License Buying Companies (LBCs) for the purchase of cocoa for the 2020-2021 cocoa season.

In a statement signed by Eric Opoku, the Member of Parliament for Asunafo South and Ranking Member for Agriculture, the party said it was “deeply worried that till date, not a pesewa has been released by COCOBOD to LBCs for cocoa purchases since President Akufo-Addo declared the cocoa season opened on 2nd October 2020.”

The party says the current delay in the release of the seed funds to LBCs “is unprecedented in Ghana’s history and portends great danger for the already-collapsing cocoa sector.”

Per the NDC’s assessment, many of Ghana’s LBCs stand the risk of folding up and laying off their workers, if this situation persists beyond October 2020.

“Also, smuggling of cocoa is likely to increase and our gallant cocoa farmers across the country are likely to incur huge losses if government does not release seed funds to LBCs for cocoa purchases immediately,” it added.

Thus the NDC wants funds release within the next 48 hours.

“This we believe, is the only way we can avert a total collapse of the already-collapsing cocoa sector,” it stated.