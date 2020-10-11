The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged chiefs in the country to speak out and join the government’s fight against corruption and socio-economic injustice.

According to him, that will go a long way to help shape the tone of influence in the political landscape and to help in the vision of realizing a prosperous and progressive country.

President Akufo-Addo made the call when interacted with chiefs in Wa as part of his two-day working visit to the Upper West Region.

“It is my hope that members of this august house will help set the tone in the areas of interest to help realize our vision for prosperous and progressive Ghana. Government is determined to bring governance close to the people and expand the boundaries of democracy in our country. We are counting on you to help shape and integrate yourselves into these developments so that the peculiarly Ghanaian contribution to the onset of government which emanates from the integration of a royal aristocratic institution into the fabric of a republican democratic framework will be enhanced and strengthened to the benefit of the Ghanaian people.”

“I urge you to speak out and join the government’s fight against the ills of our society such as corruption, social and economic injustice, crime and the illegal mining challenges popularly referred to as galamsey. As chiefs, you have a responsibility as was done in the days of our forefathers to help preserve the sanctity of our lands, the purity of water bodies and the health of our environment. I must in this regard show appreciation of the nation for the responsible advocacy role you have played in educating and raising the awareness of your subjects on the need for the compliance to the COVID-19 safety protocols,” he said.

Government to construct five new district hospitals in Upper West Region

While touring the Upper West Region, President Akufo-Addo announced that it will construct five 100-bed capacity district hospitals in the region.

He said the construction of the facilities form part of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government’s “Agenda 111” which seeks to build befitting hospitals in districts without such facilities in the next 12 months.

Currently, five out of the 11 municipalities/districts in the Upper West Region are without hospitals.

