The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) says a total of 76 factories under the One District One Factory (1D1F) policy are currently running and employing hundreds of Ghanaians.

Speaking at a news conference in Accra, a member of the party’s communication team, Nana Akomea, said other 48 dormant factories have taken advantage of the initiative to revive their operations.

“As of July 2020, 76 factories are in operation. 28 of them are completely new factories, 48 are existing factories that have brought proposals for expansion under the 1D1F, and they have proposals approved and funding provided. In all, a total of 232 factories are also at various stages of completion,” he said.

Mr. Akomea argued that under the Akufo-Addo administration Ghana has seen the most determined push to achieve an industrial economy since President Nkrumah.

“Ghanaians, particularly the youth, must vote for this determined effort to secure for ourselves an industrialized country that produces and sells for exports and the local market; chocolate instead of cocoa beans, gold trinkets/ornaments instead of the raw metal, aluminium ingots instead of bauxite, cassava and potato chips alongside raw cassava and potato, yam chips alongside yam, processed pepper alongside raw pepper, canned tomatoes alongside the raw produce, fragrant rice instead of raw unprocessed rice, etc, etc,” he charged.

President Akufo-Addo has no equal when it comes to industrialising the country in the Fourth Republic, he said.

“Even though we do not have a factory in each district, the progress achieved in industrialising Ghana by President Akufo-Addo’s government cannot be beaten, in the history of the fourth republic,” Akomea added.

After Ghana’s independence in 1957, Akomea stated that President Nkrumah made a determined effort to industrialize the country by setting up dozens of factories, particularly in Tema.

However, 50 years after President Nkrumah, “We still are not an industrialized economy that is capable of throwing up thousands of jobs for young people, on a sustainable basis”, he said.

“Therefore, President Akufo-Addo, in his determination to transform the economy of this country, to secure for this country all the benefits of a rich economy, promised this country that he would make another determined effort to industrialize this country, dubbing the promise 1D1F,” he said.

The Akufo-Addo government since 2017 has facilitated the setting up of factories, across the country, in a new determined, effort and plan, to deliver an industrial economy.

Under a new one, away from the traditional and straight forward and use of public funds, whether borrowed or raised through taxation, to set up factories, they are being set up by the private business with the government providing the enabling environment and support.

The 1D1F policy is said to have created over 138,000 direct and indirect jobs.