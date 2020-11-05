President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, inspected ongoing work on the 30-kilometre Anwiankwanta-Obuasi Road, within the Obuasi Municipality in the Ashanti Region.

The contractor of the project, Messrs. Joshob Construction, told the president that the GH¢321.9 million road project “Is about 70% complete, stressing that the project implementation is ahead of schedule, and barring any challenger, the road will be completed 18 months ahead of schedule.”

He added that “the entire 30-kilometer road section has been formed and subbase placed, with 20 kilometers and 15 kilometers of the crushed stone base and asphaltic binder respectively, having been laid.”

The contractor further indicated that once completed, the road will enhance socio-economic activities, and facilitate the efficient movement of people, goods, and services in Anhwiankwanta, Daa, Patasi, Kwapia, Dadwen, and the contiguous municipalities of Obuasi, and Bekwai, among others.

The President also inspected ongoing work on the GH¢128.92 million Obuasi Town Roads project, also being undertaken by Messrs Justmoh Construction Ltd.

The objective of this project is to overhaul the road network within Obuasi and give the township a facelift befitting its status as a gold and district capital and improve mobility and safety of people, goods, and services.

This project, having commenced on March 17, 2020, is set to be completed on March 15, 2022, i.e. a 24-month construction period.

The scope of work comprises the upgrading of 10km of unpaved roads to bituminous seal finish, and overlay an additional 20km arterial and collector road, with an asphaltic concrete wearing layer.

In order to improve road and general drainage within the township, 23km of concrete-lined roadside, outfall, and cross drainage structures will also be constructed.

Other roads within the Region to be rehabilitated are Abompekrom Road, Assembly Road, Church Road, Hospital Road, Neighbourhood Clinic Road, Mensahkrom Road -Sec Tech, JJ-Queen Egyima Road, Queen Egyima-Post Office Road, First Allied-Central Mosque, Odotobri Road, Melcom-Stadium Road, Estate Roads, DUR Road, Ahasonyemedea Road.

Thus far, about 7.8 km of concrete-lined roadside and 105m of cross drainage structures have been constructed and 10km of roads overlaid with asphaltic concrete. Physical progress is currently 38.6%.