The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, has challenged President Akufo-Addo to list energy infrastructure projects his administration has added to existing ones initiated under the previous government.

He said, unlike President Akufo-Addo, all previous governments put in place various energy infrastructure projects to increase the country’s power generation capacity.

While addressing a mini-rally in the Adentan constituency in Accra on Tuesday, John Mahama said, never in the history of Ghana has the country’s energy sector been revamped like what transpired under his regime despite the challenges the sector faced.

“The NPP government has not added a single megawatt of power to Ghana’s energy sector. Kwame Nkrumah brought the Akosombo Dam, Acheampong brought Kpone, Rawlings brought Aboadze power plant, Kufuor also added his, Mills also added, I also added a power plant, this [NPP] is the only government that has not added a single megawatt to power that has not added to Ghana’s energy generation,” he said.

The energy sector is one of the most topical sectors in discussions pertaining to Ghana’s elections particularly after Ghana’s challenges with power instability.

While the incumbent government has insisted that the John Mahama administration superintended over intense power crisis, John Dramani Mahama has says his administration ended the power crisis, popularly known as ‘dumsor’ before leaving office.

Mr. Mahama challenged the Akufo-Addo administration to provide evidence of the measures they introduced to end the ‘dumsor’ if indeed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) actually solved the problem.