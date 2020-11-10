The General Secretary of the Ashanti Regional National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwame Zu, has refuted claims that the party is losing its hold on the Asawase constituency.

The Asawase, Sekyere Afram Plains, and Ejura Sekyeredumase are the three seats held by the party in the Ashanti Region.

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate, Alhaji Alidu Seidu recently said electorates of the Asawase constituency are likely to change their voting pattern as a result of apathy.

He said he has done enough groundwork to sweep the constituency away from the NDC.

But the Regional Party Secretary disagrees.

In an interview on Voters’ Diary on Citi TV, the General Secretary of the NDC insisted that the seat is not up for contest.

“When you stay outside the constituency or Ashanti Region, you may think the seat is up for contest. It is not a competition, it is a conclusive matter. Our opponents may try to create the impression that they are closing in the gap, but that is not true. It is not the case that we are contesting with anybody.”

High-profile NDC activist in Asawase constituency joins NPP

A known critic of the Akufo-Addo-led government and an activist of the NDC in the Asawase Constituency, Murtala Mohammed, in September 2020 joined the governing NPP.

He pledged to help the party unseat the current NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka after the NPP declared its readiness to capture the Asawase seat in the December polls.

Murtala Mohammed, popularly called Prince Akuta is a known youth activist and an ardent supporter of the opposition NDC in the constituency.

Prince Akuta explained that his reasons for leaving the NDC to join the NPP are motivated by the massive development Zongo communities have witnessed under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.