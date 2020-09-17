A known critic of the Akufo-Addo-led government and an activist of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Asawase Constituency, Murtala Mohammed, has joined the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He pledged to help the party unseat the current NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for the area after the NPP declared its readiness to capture the Asawase seat in the December polls.

Murtala Mohammed, popularly called Prince Akuta is a known youth activist and an ardent supporter of the opposition NDC in the Asawase constituency.

With his vibrancy on social media, he is able to mobilize the youth to fight for development in the area.

His decision to join the NPP, a party he has always criticized came as a surprise to many including NPP members in the constituency.

He played a pivotal role with his youthful influence to secure victory for the current Asawase MP in the 2016 general elections.

Prince Akuta explained that his reasons for leaving the NDC to join the NPP are motivated by the massive development Zongo communities have witnessed under the leadership of the President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

He also cited the payment of Arabic tutors and the smooth arrangement of Hajj pilgrimage under the NPP government as other reasons for joining the ruling party.

“I am with full conviction that if Ghanaians renew the mandate of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, NPP will be better placed for everyone. I urged especially my Zongo sisters and brothers to work hard to ensure continuity of this administration for the betterment of the entire Ghanaian people”, he said

He pledged to use his influence to help the NPP secure the Asawase parliamentary seat in the December polls.

Parliamentary candidate for the NPP in the Asawase constituency, Alhaji Alidu Seidu said the party has welcomed Prince Akuta wholeheartedly into the NPP.

“In 2016 I remember during our mini rallies, night rallies, one day we were at Asawase, by the time I got to Aboabo number one, Akuta was there with his team, campaigning. When we left there, before I got to Adukrom Bola, he was there organizing another programme. So, I saw him as one of the guys who can torment our ways of doing things and our campaign, and he did same. So on the basis of that, I know what he can do. So, if today he has joined us, we are more than excited to welcome him. That was why I called on him to put in the efforts he put when he was with the NDC in this our campaign, because like I said earlier, Asawase is now or never. With him, I strongly believe that the chances of ours will be so brighter than before”, he said

Alhaji Seidu called on party members to embrace the new entrant since the NPP was a party that do not discriminate and a party for everybody.

Prior to the 2016 elections, a deputy communications officer for the NDC Zongo Caucus, Awal Mohammed also joined the NPP.

Awal is the current Public Relations Officer for the Youth Employment Authority (YEA).