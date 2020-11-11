Neogenics Education Group will on Saturday, November 14, 2020, hold this year’s edition of the Education Community (EDUCOM) Awards live on Facebook and YouTube at 6 pm.

The awards ceremony is to inspire and thank teachers and educators in Africa for their resilience, creativity, and sacrifice.

The event is to climax of an annual teachers’ empowerment and professional development training workshop dubbed Global Super Teachers Conference.

It will recognize the contributions and all the valuable educational related work that is undertaken within the education space and communities across Ghana by schools, students/pupils, parents, media houses, publishers, agencies, NGOs, and other individuals or organizations.

Teachers, students, parents, and some key players in the education sector will be honoured under 17 categories.

The virtual event will be interspersed with Edu-Spirational messages from renowned personalities in Ghana and around the world, Neogenics Education Group noted in a statement.

Some of the notable personalities who will deliver Edu-spiration messages are President of Academic City University College, Prof. Fred McBagonluri, Dr. Mary Ashun, Principal of Ghana International School, Albert Ocran, a motivational speaker, and a corporate consultant, Dr. Abimbola Ogundere, CEO of Kids Court School in Lagos Nigeria among many notable ones.

Neogenics Education Group is an independent educational consultancy and service providers delivering excellent training and educational consultancy services.

Its vision is “to equip educational institutions and individuals with appropriate tools, skills, training, resources and advisory services which will enable them to deliver their goals effectively and maximize their potential”.

In the past five years, Neogenics Education has been involved in the training of teachers, heads of schools, teaching assistants, and other individuals in the UK, Nigeria, Russia, South Africa, and Ghana.