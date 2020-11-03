A Deputy Director of Communications for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kamal-Deen Abdulai says the party’s main focus is on winning the 2020 presidential polls and not attacking the presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.

He made the comments while responding to Mr. Mahama’s allegation that the government is interested in equipping pro-NPP vigilante groups.

The former President had said the governing NPP had equipped its vigilante groups with weapons ahead of the general elections.

“The government which is supposed to protect Ghanaians by retooling the security agencies such as the police and the military with guns and a bulletproof vest. This government has given these weapons to their party vigilantes and you see them using the weapons at the expense of the state security personnel.”

“We knew most of these guys before this government recruited them into the national security and other state security agencies. So during the week, they work as police and security personnel but during the weekend, they do armed robbery as a part-time job.”

Mr. Kamal-Deen, however, rubbished Mr. Mahama’s claim, saying he is only seeking the attention of the NPP with such comments.

He insisted that everyone in the NPP is focused on election 2020 and nothing else.

“For me, this election, I know we (NPP) are focused to win it and not Mahama. The 275 constituencies that we have in this country, the candidates that we have there, we have gotten them to work, and they are on the grounds.

“All hands are on deck and everyone must come and support us the work because the president is working, the vice president is working and their spouses are working and every single person in the New Patriotic Party is well united for this victory and without a doubt, we will not sit to criticize state institutions recklessly but also does not mean we will not criticize when they go wrong. Our main focus this election retaining the Akufo-Addo Bawumia ticket for another four more years, so they can do more for mother Ghana. John Mahama is not our focus.”

Mr. Kamal-Deen Abdulai made these comments on the News-Review Segment of Citi TV’s Breakfast Daily show on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

