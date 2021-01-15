A driver’s mate is feared dead while two other persons are battling for their lives after two tipper trucks with registration numbers GN 9852-17 and GR 508-18 collided head-on at Krispol city on the Kasoa-Budumburam stretch.

According to Nana Barfo, an eyewitness, the accident happened at around 5:30 am on Friday morning, January 15, 2021.

The eyewitness narrates that the white tipper truck with registration number GR 508-18 which was headed to Accra from Budumburam missed his way upon reaching the Krispol city intersection forcing it to run into the yellow tipper truck which was heading to the Budumburam camp from Kasoa.

“The driver’s mate died because he was stuck under the car, and we couldn’t get him out. Even when I entered the car the mate was not dead but because we were not able to take him out early he died. We quickly called in the Fire Service who came in to help.”

“The driver of the Adentan bound tipper truck died in the process, but I believe the driver of the white tipper truck was the cause of the accident. Officers from the Kasoa Divisional Police Command and the Ghana National Fire Service were on sight to help,” he added.