Eleven persons have been apprehended by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in connection with baby harvesting and human trafficking at some health centres in Accra.

The eleven include doctors, nurses, social welfare staff and mothers of the babies.

They were arrested in a joint operation by EOCO and the Ghana Medical and Dental Council in December 2020 at the Ridge Hospital and the Tema General Hospital.

The two baby boys were sold at a price of GHS30,000 and GHS 28,000 respectively by the suspects in the process.

Addressing the media, Executive Director of EOCO, COP Retired Frank Adu-Poku said the suspects have currently been granted bail pending further investigations.

“As a result of these investigations, two medical doctors, two social workers, four nurses, two mothers and one traditional birth attendant have been arrested so far and are on bail pending further investigations. We currently have in our possession two baby boys who were bought as a result of the operation.”

