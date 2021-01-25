The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has urged the public to strictly adhere to the laid down COVID-19 preventive protocols.

According to the service, there has been a surge in the daily admission for COVID-19 patients in the country.

The Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kumah Aboagye made this known at the Information Ministry’s press briefing on Monday, January 25, 2021.

Dr. Kumah Aboagye also indicated that, as of the beginning of January 2021, COVID-19 severe cases have also been on the rise.

He cautioned the public to be extra vigilante as the country battles the third wave of the virus.

“Our data indicate that, total daily admissions since January 4, 2021, has gone up and of that. We have severe cases which are also going up and critical cases also doing same. So that is the trend we are having now and these are mainly in the Greater Accra Region. So far we have about 50 or so cases on admission outside Accra but a significant number of cases are here in Accra. We urge everyone to adhere to the preventive protocols to stay safe”

Dr. Kumah Aboagye also updated the public on the number of people who have tested positive after the reopening of our borders.

According to him, the airport currently has a positivity rate of 0.75%.

“So far, we have 1085 cases that have been reported from the Kotoka International Airport and 62% are males and Ghanaians with Ghanaians accounting for 41% with a total test of 144,333 with a cumulative positivity rate of 0.75% relatively lower than what we report in the general populace but also part of the number.”

Oppong Nkrumah warns of lockdown

The Government has warned that there is a considerable possibility for the reintroduction of tougher restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 if the country’s active cases continue to rise.

Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah disclosed that government will also not hesitate to ensure stricter enforcement of the COVID-19 preventive protocols at the press briefing.

“There is a possibility of a lockdown and other restrictions. If this trend continues, then yes that is where we are heading. I have to be very clear on that one that more restrictions could be introduced if this trend continues. We are being reminded that we all need to be doing the things we were doing, in the beginning, to ensure that this third rise is quickly dealt with because the dynamics of this third rise appear to be different from the first one.”

“So especially if these numbers go up this way then just like the President himself articulated, then we are heading for more restrictions even if it means reviewing some Legal Instruments, yes that is where we will be heading”, he said.

