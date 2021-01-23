The Ghana Police Service has arrested 85 suspects for failing to wear face masks in public at separate locations in Koforidua.

Police say this was part of efforts to “clamp down on the level of indiscipline and to ensure compliance.”

Ghana is currently recording a spike in COVID-19 cases with 2,413 active cases and 361 deaths recorded stated by the Ghana Health Service at 8:09 pm on 22nd January 2021.

Due to this development, President Akufo-Addo has instructed the Police to arrest anyone who failed to comply with the protocols.

Back in June 2020, he signed a new Executive Instrument, E.I. 164 which incriminates persons who failed to wear face masks in public.

This directive to the police is backed by Section 6 of Act 1012 states that “a person who fails to comply with the restrictions imposed under the Executive Instrument issued under subsection 1 of Section 2 commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of not less than 1,000 penalty unit (Gh¢12,000) and not more than 5,000 penalty units (Gh¢ 60,000) or to a term of imprisonment not less than four years and not more than 10 years or to both.”

Re – Operation against non-compliance of covid 19 protocols in Koforidua

On Friday 22/01/2021 at 1200 hours the Koforidua divisional command led by acting eastern regional operations commander C/Supol/Mr Raymond Kofi Erzuah as part of efforts to clamp down on the level of indiscipline and to ensure compliance with covid 19 principles arrested and brought to the station 85 suspects who flouted the covid 19 protocols by failing to wear their nose masks(.) They were arrested from separate locations within the Koforidua municipality and its environs(.)

Meanwhile, they were detained for further action(.)

