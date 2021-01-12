The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) 2020 Parliamentary Candidate for Hohoe, Professor Margaret Kweku, and four others have filed an application at the Supreme Court seeking a review of the apex court’s decision quashing orders made by the Ho Court restraining Peter Amewu from holding himself out as Member of Parliament for the constituency.

The four other applicants are Simon Alan Opoku-Mintah, John Kwame Obimpeh, Godfred Koku Fofie and Felix Quarshie.

“I am advised by Counsel and verily believe that this ruling contained fundamental errors of law which have occasioned us, the applicants herein, a grave miscarriage of justice. The Statement of Case filed by our solicitor sets out eight grounds for review which, I am advised and verily believe, justify this Honourable Court reviewing its own decision,” the plaintiffs noted in their affidavit.

The petitioners are also seeking an annulment of Mr. Amewu’s election.

Background

The Ho High Court on December 23, 2020, presided over by Justice George Buadi granted an interim injunction restraining the Electoral Commission from gazetting Mr. Amewu as the MP for Hohoe.

This followed an ex parte application filed by residents of the Guan District who were not given the opportunity to vote in the parliamentary elections on December 7, 2020.

Eligible voters within areas in the newly created district; namely Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi, were only allowed to take part in the presidential election but could not vote in the parliamentary election because a constituency had not been created for them.

The applicants demanded the enforcement of their fundamental human rights to vote.

State takes case to Supreme Court

The State through a Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Dame, subsequently filed a motion at the Supreme Court to fight the injunction placed on Mr. Amewu.

The Supreme Court on January 5, 2021, declared as null and void, the Ho High Court’s interim orders of injunction against the Electoral Commission from gazetting John Peter Amewu as Member of Parliament-elect for Hohoe; and for Mr. Amewu from parading himself as having been elected Member of Parliament.

Meanwhile, Godfred Dame after the Supreme Court’s ruling on Tuesday, said: “We are happy and very much satisfied with the directives of the court”.

Petitioners make additional argument for review

The petitioners in their application demanding for a review of the Supreme Court’s decision said “it is undoubtedly in the interest of the justice that the interested parties are heard expeditiously in respect of their serious allegations of violations of their fundamental human rights. More so as the Attorney General admitted in open court that it was wrong and unlawful for the poeple of the SALL Area to have been prevented by the Electoral Commission from voting in the Parliamentary Elections on 7th December 2021”.