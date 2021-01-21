A founding member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Dr. Kwame Amoako Tuffour, has passed on.

He reportedly died at the 37 Military hospital on Thursday, January 21, 2021, after battling with Coronavirus complications.

Dr. Tuffuor was a former National Coordinator of the School Feeding Programme.

He also served as an advisor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He adds to the list of several high profile personalities who have succumbed to the virus in Ghana.

So far, 358 persons have died from COVID-19 infections in Ghana while the active cases in the country stand at 2,178.