Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Mr. Richard Ebbah Obeng to serve as the Western North Regional Minister.

His name was captured in the list of 46 sector and Regional Ministers released by the President yesterday, Thursday, January 21, 2021.

He is to go through Parliamentary vetting to fully take up his role.

Profile of Richard Obeng

Richard Ebbah Obeng is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the International Settlement Consortium (ISC), a transaction discount advisory firm.

Mr. Obeng is a derivative specialist and a capital market analyst with over decade experience of trading on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Finance ( First Class Honours ) from the Prestigious University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg.

He holds a postgraduate Certificate from George Washington University, DC.

Prior to obtaining the Bcom Hons – Finance, Mr. Obeng had studied Economics and Statistics at the University of Ghana, Legon for three years after which he transferred to the University of Witwatersrand.

In October 2013, Mr. Obeng completed a United States Agency for Development (USAID) sponsored six month intensive Research & Writing Program at the Prestigious George Washington University Law School, Washington DC.

A publication on corporate bailout authored by Mr. Obeng was featured in the globally reputed Business & Finance Law Review (BFLR).

An astute Financial Engineer, as Deputy Chief Executive Officer at the National Youth Authority [ a government agency responsible for youth development in Ghana ], Mr. Obeng facilitated financing partnership deals with Star Ghana Foundation [ a donor pool fund mechanism made up of EU, USAID, UKAID, & DANIDA ], United Nations Development Program (UNDP), United Nations International Children’s fund (UNICEF) and Care International.

Prior to his appointment as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Obeng was the Executive Director of the Centre for National Affairs [ CNA ] where he led several bold and innovative national policy discussions on public health financing.

In recognition of his outstanding leadership, passion and dedication to facilitating youth development in Ghana, he has been made a friend to the Russian Federation and a permanent attendant to the Russian Prime Minister’s annual motherland Defender’s Day celebrations.