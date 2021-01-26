The Supreme Court will this morning resume sitting on the election petition matters.

At the last adjourned date, the court had said it would today begin hearing the substantive matters on the petition.

However, the petitioner has since filed two applications; one for a review of the court’s decision on its interrogatories, and the other more recently, to supplement to his original statement.

Mr. Mahama and his legal team by this move are basically seeking to offer more basis to support the review application on the interrogatories they intend to serve on the 1st Respondent, the Electoral Commission (EC).

A spokesperson for President Akufo-Addo’s legal team in the ongoing election petition hearing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says their side is disappointed at a new motion of notice filed by the petitioner, John Dramani Mahama.

He said Nana Akufo-Addo is not surprised about the turn of events as it knows that Mr. Mahama only wants to unduly delay the petition hearing.

Additionally, the petitioner has also notified the court of its requests to the Electoral Commission for admission of facts and for inspection of documents; but, has failed to file its witness statement as had been directed by the court though the EC and President Akufo-Addo had filed their witness statements.

Mr. Mahama’s main argument in the election petition is that neither he nor President Akufo-Addo attained a clear majority during the 2020 polls because of the omission of the Techiman South constituency from the declaration.

He is asking the Supreme Court to order a re-run of the presidential election for him and the incumbent.