Ghanaians will this evening [Sunday, February 28, 2021] be updated once again on the government’s response measures in tackling the Coronavirus pandemic.

This is going be the 24th time, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo addresses the nation since the outbreak was recorded in the country.

Scheduled for 8 pm, the address will be broadcast live on all major television networks including 97.3 Citi FM and Citi TV.

Top of tonight’s update is expected to be Ghana’s COVID-19 vaccination programme following the arrival of 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India and distributed by COVAX, a global vaccine sharing initiative.

The vaccines which came in last week will be deployed to designated health facilities and are expected to be administered first to frontline health workers, and high-risk persons and people over 60 years, to slow the progression of the disease.

Aside from the planned sensitization campaign in markets, lorry parks, churches, mosques and other public places to provide further clarity on the vaccination exercise, some government officials will also be taking the vaccine jab publicly to boost confidence in vaccine rollout.

President Akufo-Addo has been announced as the first Ghanaian to publicly receive the jab come Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

As of today, the last data on Coronavirus figures provided by the health officials show five more persons have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ghana.

This brings the death toll to 599.

The country recorded 626 new cases making the count of active cases 5,480.

The Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western, Eastern and Central Regions continue to lead with the highest rate of infections.

Ghana has recorded a total of 83, 212 cases with 77,133 recoveries since mid-March 2020.